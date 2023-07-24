Police arrest gunman in Anambra

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested a gunman in a popular hotel (name withheld) in Awka, Anambra State. The command’s spokesman,…

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested a gunman in a popular hotel (name withheld) in Awka, Anambra State.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said that surveillance operatives who observed the man prowling around the premises on July 20, accosted him and conducted a search on his person and that during the search, one English-made pistol and three rounds of live ammunition were recovered from him.

The suspect, who gave his name as Akuchieani Echezona, a male resident of Ifite Awka, was disarmed, arrested and taken into custody.

