Police arrest gunman at APC rally in Kwara

The Kwara State Police command has arrested one Safi Abolaji aka Ojulari, 44, of Kankatu area, Ilorin, for allegedly at a political rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Ojulari, the police said, confessed to be a member of the opposition and a member of the Aye confraternity.

In a statement on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said Ojulari’s arrest followed intelligence which led to him being overpowered by public-spirited persons and policemen.

He said two locally-made short-guns with cartridges and some charms were found in his possession, adding that the suspect was just recently released from the correctional facility after serving a prison term.

“During the investigation, the suspect, who confirmed to be an active member of the Aye confraternity, who was also just recently released from the correctional facility after serving a prison term, could not sufficiently explain his presence at the APC rally, having confirmed to be a member of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the state,” he added.

Okasanmi said further investigation into the matter is ongoing to establish his motive and ensure the arrest of other members of his cult group.

The police spokesman said the suspect would be charged as soon as the investigation into the case is concluded.