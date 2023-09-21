✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Woman jailed for stealing shirt freed after 8 months

A woman, Zuwaira Yusuf, has been released from the Hong Correctional Centre in Hong LGA of Adamawa State after serving eight months for stealing a shirt and a cooler. 

She was sentenced to two years for the crime and had been incarcerated since her conviction by the magistrates’ court in Gombi LGA. 

Zuwaira was freed when the Adamawa State Jail Delivery Committee (JDC) headed by the Chief Judge, Hon Justice Hafsat Abdulrahaman, visited the correctional centre.

 

