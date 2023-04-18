Bayelsa gov’ship: Subiri clinches APGA ticket

A retired civil servant, Mr Waibodei Subiri, has been declared the winner of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship primary for the November…

Subiri, a quantity surveyor, polled 92 votes to defeat his only opponent, Tari Sesei Efebo, who scored 70 votes, in the delegate election held in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The chairman of the electoral panel in Bayelsa, Engr. Uche Onyemere, commended the delegates for their peaceful conduct during and after the elections.

In his acceptance speech, Subiri said if elected, his administration will focus on youth empowerment, adding that the only way to achieve a better state was to get a greater percentage of youths involved in governance.

He said: “In management, if you approach from top to bottom, you are destined to fail. So, the youths will have a greater part of governance when I become governor,” he said.

Subiri will contest the November 11 governorship election with the incumbent governor, Senator Douye Diri, the PDP candidate, and the immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva of the APC.

