Police arrest 9 ‘land grabbers’ in Ogun

Ogun State Police Command has arrested nine men suspected to be land grabbers at Odosegolu village, in Ijebu-Ode LGA, on the Ijebu-Ode/Epe expressway. The police…

Ogun State Police Command has arrested nine men suspected to be land grabbers at Odosegolu village, in Ijebu-Ode LGA, on the Ijebu-Ode/Epe expressway.

The police spokesman, Omolola Odutola, said the arrest followed intelligence gathered that “some hoodlums were fomenting trouble at Odosegolu village, with weapons.

Odutola said the State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, had directed the Area Commander in Ijebu-Ode, ACP Omosanyi Adeniyi, who led a police team of 71 officers and men to the troubled village and rounded nine suspected land grabbers.

Odutola identified the suspects as Akeem Rabiu (42), Ayodele Nureni (49), Wasiu Olamilekan (32), Abiodun Adeoye (40), and Samuel Abayomi (36).

Others are Sesan Badejo

(35), Ademola Ajayi (58), BabaFemi Badejo (59) and Olabayo Jimoh (31).

The police spokesperson said: “They are the notorious elements and crooks that have consistently robbed the aforementioned community of their lands. These con men have engaged in a series of illegal forced entry into helpless locals’ lands, especially those who do not have the wherewithal to defend themselves.”

Odutola added that they were arrested with dangerous charms and hard drugs.

She said the men have all confessed to engaging in “illegal land conversion, stealing of lands, as well as defrauding people and that the suspects were charged to court after full investigation was concluded.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...