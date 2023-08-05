Court stops Gov Obaseki from impeaching deputy, Shuaib

A Federal High Court in Abuja has issued an interim order stopping the move by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to impeach his deputy...

A Federal High Court in Abuja has issued an interim order stopping the move by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to impeach his deputy, Comrade Phillip Shuaib, over irreconcilable differences.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed, on Friday made the order while ruling in a motion on notice filed by Shuaib, praying the court to stop the move for his impeachment.

After listening to Shuaib’s counsel, Moses Ebute, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Justice Mohammed, directed the parties in the suit to maintain “status quo ante bellum.”

The defendants in the suit are the Inspector General of Police (IGP), State Security Service (SSS), Governor Godwin Obaseki, Speaker of the House of Assembly and the chief judge of the state.

In the originating summon, Shaibu asked the court to determine whether in view of the provisions of sections 186 and 193 of the Nigerian constitution, 1999, Governor Obaseki has power to instigate the IGP and SSS to harass, intimidate, molest and prevent him from accessing his office to carry out his constitutionally guaranteed duties.

He also asked the court to ascertain whether the governor has power to instigate the speaker and the chief judge to commence impeachment proceedings against him, with a view to removing him from office on any other ground other than allegations of misconduct as contained in section 188 of the constitution.

Justice Mohammed has fixed August 10 for the hearing while the respondents are to be served with the court papers.

