Police arrest 8 hoodlums in Ogun

Men of the police command in Ogun State have arrested eight hoodlums following a foiled attack on Yobo village in Ewekoro LGA.

The police spokeswoman in the state, Omolola Odutola, said the hoodlums invaded the house of one Wakili Olalekan.

Odutola said the DPO of Ibogun, acting on a distress call, mobilised his men to the scene.

She explained that, “The hoodlums were reportedly invited by one Olusesan Ogaode, residing at the same address.”

She further said that in foiling the attack, Odutola explained that eight suspected hoodlums were arrested.

She identified the eight arrested men as Adebila Adebayo (32), Kola Amosun (35), Abiola Lanre (20), Fakeye Gabriel (30), Lekan Adeleye (15), Adewale Ogaode (26), Oluwasesan Ogaode (25), Vincent Mercy (20) and Ajibade Rachael (19).

Odutola added that, “They had planned to go to carry out an attack on the village but the superior intelligence of the police countered their plan.”

She said an unregistered Toyota Highlander, a Mazda 626 saloon, one live AK-47 ammunition, two live cartridges, two knives and charms were recovered from the suspects.

