Man arrested for setting up girlfriend for rape

The police in Ogun State have arrested a man, identified simply as Akeem, for allegedly setting up his girlfriend to be raped by his friend, Suleiman Olaniyi, a suspected member of the Eiye confraternity.

The police spokesman in the state, Omolola Odutola, explained that the victim reported on October 8, that Akeem fixed an appointment with her in his friend’s house in the Agbero area of Ode Remo.

Odutola quoted the girlfriend as saying that Akeem tactically left the room and that within the blink of an eye, “The owner of the room, Suleiman Olaniyi, a member of the Eiye confraternity, bashed into the room” and ordered her to lie down as he “wanted to have carnal knowledge of her against her wish.

“Her scream attracted neighbours, who forced the door open and rescued her. Her underwear was torn, but penetration failed due to her struggling and eventual rescue.”

