Police arrest 6 suspected armed robbers in Osun

Men of the Osun State Police Command have arrested six suspected armed robbers in the state.

The suspects were arrested by the command’s Anti-kidnapping Squad.

One of the suspects, Rasak Adepoju, a commercial driver, said he joined the armed robbery gang recently after losing his job.

He said his gang snatched several cars on Ilesa-Ife expressway and sold the cars to buyers in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The policemen also arrested three suspects who allegedly robbed a woman in her house at Ijebu-jesa. One of the suspects, Emmanuel Innocent, said he was a domestic staff of their victim and that he invited the two others to the operation.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Kehinde Longe, appealed to youths to strive to earn legitimate income and shun criminal activities. He said the suspects would be prosecuted accordingly.

