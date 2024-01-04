Police arrest 2 suspects, recover 600 stolen bags of fertiliser

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the theft of 600 bags of fertiliser along the Kaduna/Zaria Road. Police said…

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the theft of 600 bags of fertiliser along the Kaduna/Zaria Road.

Police said the arrest was based on intelligence information received on December 8, 2023, involving the apprehension of the truck driver and the person suspected to have stolen the goods, who are currently undergoing interrogation.

This information was conveyed in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, on Tuesday.

Hassan said upon receiving the information, Commissioner of Police CP Ali Audi Dabigi directed the team under his supervision (CP Monitoring Unit) to promptly respond to the distress call.

“The CP Monitoring Unit acted swiftly and mobilised a team of detectives led by ASP Abdullahi Idris. With prompt action by the police, the truck was intercepted along the Kawo axis, and one suspect was arrested; Abubakar Sani, a resident of Nassarawa Pan Madina, Igabi LGA of Kaduna State, who happened to be the truck driver.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the 600 bags of fertiliser were suspected to be stolen property from Kaduna to Zaria. The said items were suspected to be stolen by one Alhaji Nasiru Rayyanu, a resident of Rigasa, Kaduna, who was also arrested by the operatives and is assisting the police with the ongoing investigation,” he said.