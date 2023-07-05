Police, army recover arms in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command and soldiers from the 3 Battalion, Ekpan, Warri, Delta State, have recovered arms and ammunition from suspected kidnappers…

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command and soldiers from the 3 Battalion, Ekpan, Warri, Delta State, have recovered arms and ammunition from suspected kidnappers and armed robbers.

DSP Bright Edafe, spokesman of the command, who disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday, said that the arms and ammunition, including charms, were recovered when they raided an uncompleted building on Agadaga Avenue, off Jakpa Road, Warri.

He listed the items recovered to include one AK-47 rifle, five magazines, one assault rifle with two magazines and two English pump action guns.

Others are 110 rounds of live cartridges, one double-barrel gun, one single-barrel gun, one toy gun, cutlasses and a bunch of charms wrapped in a cap.

Bright said that frantic efforts were ongoing to arrest the criminals.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...