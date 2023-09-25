✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Crime

Police alerts public about missing EKSU female student

The police command in Ekiti State has alerted the public about the sudden disappearance of a female student of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti.

The alert was contained in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Sunday Abutu, on Saturday.

The statement reads in part: “This is to inform members of the public that one Hellen Okorie of No 15, Ayoba Quarters, Behind Sadiat Hotel, Irona area, Ado Ekiti, left home on September 13, at about 0800hrs to an unknown destination and never returned.

“She is 23 years old, chocolate in complexion, speaks English and lbo languages fluently and has no tribal marks. She is a 500-level student of Ekiti State University.

“While the command has commenced investigation to unravel her whereabouts, anyone with useful information concerning her present location should kindly contact the nearest police station or call 09064050086.” (NAN)

 

