Kwara man jailed 5 years for spellbinding, raping teenager

A magistrates’ court in Kwara State has jailed a man, Tashiu Aminu Lulu, five years for hypnotising and raping an 18-year-old woman (name withheld). Earlier,…

A magistrates’ court in Kwara State has jailed a man, Tashiu Aminu Lulu, five years for hypnotising and raping an 18-year-old woman (name withheld).

Earlier, the defendant was arrested following a complaint by the victim to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaiama Division.

According to the NSCDC charge sheet: “The suspect called her on the phone to come over to his house, which she obliged unconsciously. On getting to the house, he ordered her to pull off her clothes, which she also did unconsciously.

“He, thereafter, used a razor blade to cut some hair from her head, armpit and private part and commanded her to do some incantations with a calabash in her hands before having sex with her. But since then, she said she had been having terrible dreams.”

Lulu pleaded guilty to the charges.

Abubakar Umar, who prosecuted the case on behalf of NSCDC, noted that the three-count charge of criminal charm, criminal assault/force and gross indecency against the defendant were contrary to Sections 217, 268 and 285 of the Penal Code.

The Magistrate, Abubakar Ahmed Boro, sentenced him to five years in prison and ordered that the charm the convict used be publicly destroyed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...