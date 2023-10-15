Please don’t sell food items given to you, FG begs IDPs

The Federal Government has pleaded with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) not to sell food items distributed to them. The plea was made in Kwara State…

The Federal Government has pleaded with Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) not to sell food items distributed to them. The plea was made in Kwara State during the distribution of food items to some affected IDPs in the state.

It was gathered that no fewer than 100 households at the weekend benefitted from the exercise. Items distributed include; rice, garri, semo, spaghetti, vegetable oil and salt among others.

The ceremony was held at the Federal Secretariat Ilorin; Federal Commissioner National Commission for Refugees; Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

Federal Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Tijani Aliyu Ahmed said the government is concerned about the plights of the IDPs.

Borno govt, residents protest as NRC evacuate train coaches

Enugu govt. urges youths to join police

He said, “This is in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has equally supported us that something meaningful is done to assuage the succour of displaced persons.

“The event is an important occasion to provide durable solutions for people of concerns.”

Represented by the Deputy Director of Communications and Strategy of the commission, Tunde Oyasanya, the Federal Commissioner, urged the beneficiaries not to sell the items to serve the intended purpose.

“The commission has committed a huge amount of money to purchase these items and support you. We beg you not to sell them. This is just one of our programmes and very soon we will go into a livelihood programme to empower each one of you. We do not need to be bringing food items to you. We are interested in what you can do for yourselves and make money”, he noted.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who was represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties, John Bello, described IDP’s issue as a challenge to governments at all levels.

He said the administration is committed to alleviating challenges facing internally displaced persons and other vulnerable members of the society.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...