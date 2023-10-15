✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Enugu govt. urges youths to join police

Enugu State government on Sunday implored qualified people of the state to take interest and apply for recruitment by the Nigeria Police Force. The Police…

FILE PHOTO: Police officers at a passing out parade

Enugu State government on Sunday implored qualified people of the state to take interest and apply for recruitment by the Nigeria Police Force.

The Police Recruitment Board had announced earlier that its online portal for recruitment would be open for application for six weeks, beginning from Oct. 15.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Aka Eze Aka, said in a statement issued in Enugu that the government had noticed lethargy on the part of Enugu citizens to join the police.

“The ministry advises interested and qualified persons from Enugu State to apply to get enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as Police Constables.

“The need to have our people recruited into the Force cannot be overstated.

“Interested applicants should visit www.apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng,’’ Aka advised. (NAN)

