Plateau tribunal dismisses PDP’s petition, declares Wase winner

Adebule floors Adesegun in Lagos

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau State, has upheld the election of a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the February 25 poll.

Wase, who represents Wase federal constituency in the House of Representatives contested on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Barrister Ibrahim Bawa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had filed a suit challenging the election of Wase, saying the selection was marred by irregularities and not in compliance with the Electoral Act and guidelines, and prayed the court to declare him winner of the election.

Delivering the judgement, Justice Omaka Elekwo, ruled that the petitioner was not able to provide evidential fact to prove his case or support his claims before the tribunal. The tribunal therefore, upheld the victory of the former deputy speaker as declared by INEC.

Adebule floors PDP candidate at A/Court

Similarly, the Court of Appeal, sitting in Abuja, has affirmed the election of former Lagos State deputy governor, Dr. Adebule Idiat Oluranti, as the validly elected senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

A three-man panel of the court, in a unanimous decision, dismissed a petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Adewale Adesegun Sunday (aka Aeroland), challenging Adebule’s victory.

The appellate court upheld the August 8 2023 judgment of the National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lagos that dismissed Adewale’s petition seeking to nullify Adebule’s victory in the February 25 senatorial election.

In the judgment on Appeal CA/LAG/ EPT/SEN/LAG/04/2023– Adewale Segun Sunday & Anor VS Adebule Idiat Oluranti & 2 ORS delivered on September 9, 2023 by Justice Oluwayemisi E. Williama-Dawodu, the appeal was dismissed as being frivolous and unmeritorious.

