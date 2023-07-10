Fresh attack in Plateau, 8-month-old, 7 others killed

No fewer than eight persons, including an eight-month-old baby, have been killed in Farin Lamba community of Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area…

This attack took place at Sabon Gari community of Mangu LGA of the state where many lives were reportedly lost and houses burnt two days ago.

According Rwang Tengwong, National Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Moulders, the attackers arrived the community at about 9: 45 pm of Sunday when many members of the community were sleeping.

He added that they started shooting at the victims who were heading home after the day’s activities.

He said, “At about 9:45pm on Sunday night, 09/10/2023, eight persons including an eight month old baby were murdered by gunmen at Farin Lamba, Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area.

“The bandits have continued to unleash terror on innocent citizens in some Communities of Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Jos South and Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau state, in renewed attacks the 2023 General Elections.

“The baby who was murdered with her father were said to be returning from the hospital when they met their untimely end. Before this unprovoked attack, several Communities in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Jos South and Mangu Local Government witnessed deliberate destruction of farmlands and provocative grazing of over 300 hectares of land.

“Also, there have been daily ambush and killing of innocent persons in Riyom LGA, along the Abuja highway.

“The BYM under the leadership of Solomon Dalyop Mwantiri, Esq. hereby condemn the attack and other forms of provocations meted out on innocent persons of Plateau since after the 2023 General Elections, ” he added.

But the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the state said it wasn’t aware of any attack in the area.

Nuru Abdullahi, MACBAN State chairman, said, “We are not aware of they are accusing us with. Anytime an attack is lunched , the Fulani communities are often blamed. So, this is not new to us. As far as MACBAN is concerned, the accusation is misleading.”

The group, however, appealed for the deployment of more personnel to cover Communities in Barkin Ladi and Jos South LGAs.

Spokesperson of the Plateau police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, didn’t respond to the call and a message sent by our correspondent on the matter as of the the time of filing this report.

