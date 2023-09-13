Plateau PDP Rep Vows To Challenge Tribunal Verdict

The House of Representatives member representing Jos South/Jost East federal Constituency of Plateau State, under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dachung Musa Bagos, has vowed…

The House of Representatives member representing Jos South/Jost East federal Constituency of Plateau State, under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dachung Musa Bagos, has vowed to challenge the judgement against his nomination and election.

In a statement on Wednesday, the lawmaker rejected the judgement, saying it was against the law.

He argued that the grounds for the tribunal’s verdict was a pre-election matter which it has no jurisdiction over.

He said, “The outcome of the Election Tribunal against the mandate of the good people of Jos South, Jos East Federal Constituency raises a lot of questions, can a mandate with an overwhelming winning vote of over 95,000 against 31,000 be a mere academic exercise? It clearly shows that the wishes of the people don’t really matter for reasons of unfounded interests.

“Previous tribunal judgements have held that only party members or the party itself have the locus standi to challenge the nomination and sponsorship of a candidate. Furthermore, such issues are pre-election matters, I can’t help but wonder why this panel thought differently”.

Bagos called on his constituents and party faithful to remain calm and resolute as he seeks redress in the Court Of Appeal.

