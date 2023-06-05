Plateau crisis: Governor, stakeholders meet to end attacks

In a bid to end frequent farmers-herders clashes in villages of Mangu and Riyom local government areas of Plateau State, stakeholders...

In a bid to end frequent farmers-herders clashes in villages of Mangu and Riyom local government areas of Plateau State, stakeholders have met to find solutions to the problem.

Villages of Mangu came under attack by gunmen recently where over 150 people including women and children were killed, igniting retaliatory attacks.

The stakeholders including the state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, his deputy, Josephine Piyo, traditional rulers of Mangu, leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the area, among others on Friday, met to find a lasting solution to the clashes.

Governor Mutfuwang while commenting during the meeting called on people of the area to ensure unity and show love for one another, assuring them that the government will do all it could to address the plight of the IDPs affected by the recent attacks.

“We must tell ourselves enough is enough. This madness and killings must come to an end. People were killed in their sleep unprovoked. There were other reprisals. This is very bad also. We have to tell ourselves the truth, “the governor said

The MACBAN chairman in the area, Abubakar Sado assured the governor of their maximum support to ensure lasting peace in Mangu and its environs.

