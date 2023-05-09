Plateau CP, LG chairmen meet over insecurity

The Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, and the 17 local government chairmen in the state yesterday met to address the security challenges in…

The Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew Onyeka, and the 17 local government chairmen in the state yesterday met to address the security challenges in some parts of the state.

Daily Trust reports that in recent times, many have died from farmers-herders clashes with parties blaming each other.

While addressing journalists after the consultation, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Alabo Alfred, who spoke on behalf of the CP, said the meeting was organised to evolve ways to address the recent security challenges.

He said, “The meeting was organised to encourage proactive and effective community policing following the recent attacks and killings in some villages of Barikin Ladi, Bokkos, Mangu, Riyom, Jos North and Jos South LGAs of the state.

Residents block Jos-Abuja highway over killing of 2 people in Plateau

I’m here to serve, foster cooperation, new Onijagbo pledges

“We believe that with this meeting, there would be an improvement in the security of lives and property in the state.”

The ALGON chairman, Alex Naantuam, who is the chairman of Shendam LGA, said the meeting agreed on the need to ensure peace between farmers and herders.

“The major we have taken is to promote tolerance and spirit of accommodating one another. We emphasise on the need for them to come together as one,” he said.