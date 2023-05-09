I’m here to serve, foster cooperation, new Onijagbo pledges

The newly appointed Onijagbo of Ijagbo in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Buhari Adeniyi, has said his priority is to foster cooperation…

The newly appointed Onijagbo of Ijagbo in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Buhari Adeniyi, has said his priority is to foster cooperation between Offa and Ijagbo communities for peace to reign.

The monarch said this on Monday shortly after receiving his letter of appointment by the state government at the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development.

N77tr debt, fuel subsidy, 3 other economic issues Tinubu will inherit from Buhari

Ahead of Buhari’s commissioning, Dangote says Nigeria to gain $20bn from refinery

He assured his people of a selfless service that would strengthen the peace and progress in the community.

The monarch appreciated the government and the Ijagbo community for finding him worthy of the office.

He said, “I will serve the people with my head and heart and abide with all the laid down rules and customs to make sure that Ijagbo is great.

“My priority is to bring cooperation between the two towns and I will make sure there is cooperation between Ijagbo, Offa and its visitors.

“I am ready and here to serve. My first task is to consult with my people to know their wants, what they lack and plan for the future as a successful businessman,” he added.

Earlier, the commissioner, Aliyu Kora Sabi, who described the reception and turnout as unprecedented, thanked the people of Ijagbo for the seamless selection of the new monarch.

He said the occasion further demonstrated the respect the administration accorded the traditional institution in the state.