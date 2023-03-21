Plateau APC gov’ship candidate rejects PDP’s victory

The Plateau State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, has rejected the outcome of the just concluded governorship election in…

The Plateau State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, has rejected the outcome of the just concluded governorship election in the state.

The APC candidate was defeated by the governor-elect, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored the highest votes cast in the election.

Yilwatda rejected the PDP’s victory on Monday evening while addressing party supporters in Jos, alleging that the PDP rigged the election in some areas.

He said, “We are sincere in our voting. We didn’t rig anywhere. In two LGAs, they gave us a difference of over 100,000 votes. We knew it was rigged. We reported low voter turnout and yet the votes increased by over 30 per cent. How can low voter turnout became high voter turnout? We will collect our mandate. I am comfortable. I am strong. We are sincere in our hearts.”

The APC candidate, however, called on his supporters to remain strong and never insult anyone.

“Be strong for me. Stand by me. We have not lost. Don’t fight or insult some in social media. When they insult you, turn back to them,” he said.