Pistons set NBA record with 27th straight defeat

The Detroit Pistons set a new record for the longest losing streak in an NBA season after the Brooklyn Nets inflicted their 27th straight defeat.

Detroit, who won two of their first three games of this campaign, were beaten 118-112 at home.

In the fourth quarter, the Pistons – led by Cade Cunningham who scored 41 points – held a 97-92 lead.

But the Nets took control with 13 unanswered points and Cameron Johnson top-scored with 24 in their win.

The Pistons face the Boston Celtics, who have the NBA’s best record, in Detroit today

Another defeat would see them draw level with the Philadelphia 76ers, who lost 28 consecutive matches across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

 

