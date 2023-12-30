Pistons equal longest losing run in NBA history

The Detroit Pistons equalled the longest losing run in NBA history as they were beaten by the Boston Celtics for a 28th consecutive defeat. Detroit,…

The Detroit Pistons equalled the longest losing run in NBA history as they were beaten by the Boston Celtics for a 28th consecutive defeat.

Detroit, who lost 128-122, matched the record set by the Philadelphia 76ers across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

The Pistons led by 21 points at one stage against the Celtics but went on to lose in overtime.

They face the Toronto Raptors on Saturday aiming to avoid taking sole ownership of the losing record.

VIDEO: Lady blocks Tinubu as world leaders take pictures with King Charles

Police arrest 16 suspects for ‘robbery’, ‘kidnapping’ in Kano

Detroit became the first team to lose 27 straight games in a single season when they fell to a 118-112 defeat by the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Aiming to avoid making more unwanted history on Thursday night, the Pistons led 66-47 at half-time but Boston wiped out that advantage in the third quarter.

And, after a score from Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic sent the game into overtime, Derrick White scored 10 points to ensure the Celtics, who have the NBA’s best record, achieved a 24th win of the season – and extended their perfect home streak to 15-0.

Elsewhere, LeBron James scored 17 points and contributed 11 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers claimed a 133-112 win against the Charlotte Hornets.

Anthony Davis top scored for the Lakers with 26 points to help his side earn only their third victory in nine games since triumphing in the NBA in-season tournament.

Nikola Jokic starred for the Denver Nuggets in a 142-105 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.