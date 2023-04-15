PHOTOS: Wike Dines With Gbaja

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State paid a courtesy visit to Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Saturday. The visit comes at…

The visit comes at a time the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers is having a running battle with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which Wike represents.

Gbajabiamila was among the APC chieftains that Wike warmed up to after falling out with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the PDP in the February 25 presidential poll.

The nation’s number four citizen had commissioned some projects executed by Wike’s administration.

It’s unclear if their meeting was about the race to succeed the speaker or the incoming government of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, under which Gbajabiamila is being rumoured to be eyeing the Chief of Staff position.

Wike contributed to Tinubu’s victory as the APC won in Rivers, which has been a PDP stronghold since 1999

