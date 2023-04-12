Wike fighting me for supporting Atiku, says Dino Melaye

…calls Rivers gov liability to PDP

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in the forthcoming governorship primary in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, has accused the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, of attacking him because of his refusal to support his presidential ambition.

Melaye stated this while reacting to comments by Governor Wike that he does not have what it takes to be the governor of Kogi.

Speaking at a media chat in Port Harcourt, capital of the state, on Tuesday, Wike said Melaye cannot defeat other governorship candidates if he wins the PDP ticket.

But Melaye accused Wike of mismanaging Rivers’ resources, saying his prison uniform is being sewn.

He said, “The pain of Wike is he wanted my support for his misplaced aspiration to become the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 Presidential election, but knowing his avowed credential to be eminently unworthy of the ticket, I deployed support for Atiku Abubakar, a cosmopolitan and cultured statesman, who ignored all the tantrums of Wike throughout the period of the election.

“If Wike were a reflective mind, he should now be more concerned about his post-tenure survival, because with the recklessness he exhibited in mismanaging the resources of Rivers State, his prison uniform must have been sewn and his inmate number must be waiting for his allocation.

“As for me, I will not only continue to savour my freedom, I will be sending relief assistance to Wike from Government House Lokoja, by the grace of God,” he said.

Melaye said Wike sees nothing good in the leadership of the PDP, “yet he cannot move to another party, because which party will accept Wike in his irredeemable state of ignominious liability.

Melaye also boasted that his specialty is to tame lions, “whether they be white or black, dwelling in rocks or floating on Rivers.”