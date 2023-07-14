NASFAT honours LASU best graduating student Amina Yusuf

The leadership of Nasrul Lahil Fatih Society (NASFAT) has honoured the best graduating student and record breaking Muslimah in the Department of Law at the…

The leadership of Nasrul Lahil Fatih Society (NASFAT) has honoured the best graduating student and record breaking Muslimah in the Department of Law at the Lagos State University for the year 2023, Aminat Yusuf.

Yusuf emerged the overall best in the recently held LASU convocation, graduating with a perfect CGPA of 5.0 which has earned her several accolades including a N10m cash reward from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

NASFAT is the latest organisation to identify with the incredible feat of Aminat at its asalatu ground, Alausa Ikeja.

At a brief ceremony witnessed by the stakeholders of the society’, NASFAT President, Alh. Niyi Yussuf said by her outstanding academic performance, she had apparently further changed the perception that Muslims were not academically inclined and that most of them usually ended up in menial jobs.

Yussuf added that NASFAT is about excellence and Aminat Yussuf epitomises excellence, which is why the society has deemed it fit to honour her for the brilliant academic record.

The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of a N500,000 cheque by NASFAT President to Aminat who was accompanied by her mother.

In addition to the cash gift, NASFAT leadership offered Aminat mentorship and coaching in her career path.

In her response, Aminat Yussuf said she was highly motivated by the exceptional gesture and generosity of NASFAT.

She attributed her excellence to Allah’s mercy and grace and thanked Allah for crowning her efforts with success.

