PHOTOS: Tinubu’s wife visits Buhari in Daura 

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday, paid a courtesy visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari at his Daura residence in Katsina State.

The first lady who was accompanied on the visit by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, said the visit was to check on the former president and thank him for the fatherly support.

Mrs Tinubu, in a statement by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, prayed for long life, good health and more support from him not only for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu but Nigeria as a whole.

In his brief remarks after the visit, the former president expressed appreciation, saying the visit which was to see how he was settling down to life after public office was remarkable.

“As you can all see, she came to check up on me and see that I am doing okay.”

Others who were there with the First Lady were the wife of the Katsina State Governor, Hajiya Dikko Radda and the wife of the Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly Hajiya Nasir Daura among other APC women chieftains in the State.

