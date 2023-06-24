PHOTOS: The Buildings Kano Govt Has Just Marked For Demolition

The Kano State government has marked for demolition, multimillion-naira plazas and filling stations located along popular BUK road, as well as property built around the…

The Kano State government has marked for demolition, multimillion-naira plazas and filling stations located along popular BUK road, as well as property built around the ancient Kano city wall (Badala).

In what it described as its bid to recover illegally sold lands, the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has been pulling down structures.

Below are pictures of the buildings recently marked for demolition:

Photo Credit: Zahradeen Yakubu

