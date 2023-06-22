PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu hosts Abia Governor

Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on Wednesday received in audience his Abia state counterpart, Alex Otti, at the State House in Marina, Lagos state. This…

Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on Wednesday received in audience his Abia state counterpart, Alex Otti, at the State House in Marina, Lagos state.

This was made known by the governor through a statement shared on his Twitter page accompanied by pictures.

Although the reason for the meeting was not known, Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) revealed that he had a productive discussion with Otti of the Labour Party regarding the growth and development of Abia and Lagos States.

He wrote: “Honored to receive Governor Alex Otti of Abia State at Lagos House, Marina today. Productive discussions on strengthening collaboration between Lagos and Abia for shared prosperity and development. Together, we’ll create a brighter future for our states and the entire nation.”

