Flood affected over 4m Nigerians in 2022 – NEMA 

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said flood affected over four million Nigerians in 2022.

Speaking on Thursday in Uyo during the flag-off of the downscaling of disaster early warning measures to the grassroot, Ahmed said in 2022, more than 4 million people were affected in the most devastating flood Nigeria had ever experienced. Ahmed explained that flood caused the death of 665 Nigerians, displaced over 2 million persons destroyed about 355,986 houses and 944,989 hectares of farmlands.

The DG stated that to check the incidences of flood this year, the agency alongside Meteorological Agency (NiMet), and Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has deployed experts to the 36 states of the Federation and FCT on early warning against flood and disasters as the raining season sets in.”

He said the deployment was to ensure that states take proactive and effective measures to save lives during the rainy season.