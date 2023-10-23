✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Protesters gather outside Supreme Court as Atiku, Obi challenge Tinubu

Some protesters took to the street of Abuja as the Supreme Court  commenced hearing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s appeal against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory. 

The protesters who stood by the road carried different placards in demonstration of support for and against Tinubu’s victory.

The Supreme Court is hearing the application of the PDP’s candidate to file fresh evidence against President Bola Tinubu.

BREAKING: Supreme Court begins hearing of Atiku’s fresh evidence against Tinubu

LIVE: Supreme Court Hears Atiku, Obi’s Petition Against Tinubu’s Victory

Dissatisfied, Atiku filed an appeal at the apex court, but also asked that he should be given the opportunity to file fresh evidence of forgery against Tinubu.

Below are pictures of the protesters

