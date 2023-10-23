PHOTOS: Protesters gather outside Supreme Court as Atiku, Obi challenge Tinubu

Some protesters took to the street of Abuja as the Supreme Court commenced hearing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s appeal…

Some protesters took to the street of Abuja as the Supreme Court commenced hearing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s appeal against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory.

The protesters who stood by the road carried different placards in demonstration of support for and against Tinubu’s victory.

The Supreme Court is hearing the application of the PDP’s candidate to file fresh evidence against President Bola Tinubu.

Dissatisfied, Atiku filed an appeal at the apex court, but also asked that he should be given the opportunity to file fresh evidence of forgery against Tinubu.

