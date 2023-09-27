PHOTOS: Muslims celebrate Maulud in Abuja

Some Muslims faithful are celebrating the Maulud in colourful procession on the streets of Abuja. In the spirit of love, governments and Muslims all over…

In the spirit of love, governments and Muslims all over the world mark Eid-ul-Mawlid, the commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), but not many understand the significance and why Muslims celebrate the Day.

The Federal Government, while congratulating all Muslim faithful both home and in the diaspora for witnessing this year’s occasion, urged Nigerians to be tolerant and imbibe the spirit of love, patience, tolerance and perseverance which are deep spiritual virtues that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) exemplified.

Eid-ul-Maulud, an observation of the day when the Islamic prophet Muhammad is reported to have been born, is commemorated on the 12 of Rabi’ al-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.

See photos below:

