Eid-ul-Maulud: Show practical love to one another, Diri urges Muslims

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has enjoined Muslim faithful in the state to always strive to show practical love and ensure peaceful co-existence…

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has enjoined Muslim faithful in the state to always strive to show practical love and ensure peaceful co-existence with others as they celebrate Eid-ul-Maulud.

Diri in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Daniel Alabrah on Wednesday in Yenagoa, felicitated with Muslim faithful on the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad, praying that peace continue to be upon the holy Prophet.

He noted that the Eid-ul-Maulud is a celebration of love and a time to reflect on the Prophet’s teachings on unity, compassion and peace.

He said: “On this auspicious moment of the celebration of the Feast of Eid-el-Maulud, I felicitate with my Muslim brothers in the state and across Nigeria.

Bayelsa gov’ship: I won’t spill blood to retain my seat – Gov Diri

Kano’s 2023 supplementary appropriation bill scales 1st reading

“As they mark the birth of Prophet Muhammad, it is also a time of reflection on his great ideals and teachings on love, unity. compassion and peace.

“I implore adherents of the faith to demonstrate practical love, patriotism and ensure peaceful co-existence with others. The principles of good neighbourliness and being a brother’s keeper are best manifested at a season as this.

“Bayelsa remains a home for all. It is a state where, as stipulated in the Nigerian Constitution, everyone freely practices their religion without hindrance or let. And our administration has been consistent in encouraging freedom of worship and association.

“As the November 11 governorship election approaches, let us eschew every form of violent conduct and continue to maintain the existing peace in the state.

“May this celebration bring greater prosperity and joy to you all and to our state.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...