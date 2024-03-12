✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Mob sets fire on Abuja market over suspect’s killing

Angry youths Tuesday afternoon reportedly set parts of the popular Wuse market in the Wuse District of Abuja on fire after police allegedly shot a…

    By Onyekachukwu Obi

Angry youths Tuesday afternoon reportedly set parts of the popular Wuse market in the Wuse District of Abuja on fire after police allegedly shot a 17-year-old hawker dead inside the market.

The office of the Abuja Markets Management Limited (AMML) inside the market as well as some vehicled parked at car park were reportedly touched by the fire.

It was gathered that a suspect who was being tried at the mobile court in the market attempted to run away and was allegedly shot and killed by the police.

A senior official of the AMML, who pleaded for anonymity, confirmed the incident.

He said the suspect was being taken to court when he tried to run away and was shot by the police.

The AMML official said the shooting provoked the attackers to burn down some shops, the office of AMML and some vehicles in the car park within the market.

The situation caused a stampede in the market as people rushed to save their lives and property.

It was not clear how many people were injured in the stampede as people scaled the fence while some pushed their way through the few gates.

Innocent Amaechina, the Public Relations Officer of the AMML, confirmed that the office, shops as well as some vehicles were burnt.

He couldn’t confirm those responsible for the fire incident, but said the operatives of the fire service and the police had cordoned off the area.

See photos below:

