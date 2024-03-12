VIDEO: How a 24 Year Old Makes 7 Figures Selling Hijab, Perfume

Get ready for an exclusive behind-the-scenes peek into the entrepreneurial journey of a young Nigerian woman who turned her passion for beauty into a multimillion-naira…

Get ready for an exclusive behind-the-scenes peek into the entrepreneurial journey of a young Nigerian woman who turned her passion for beauty into a multimillion-naira empire.

Join us as we unveil the story of how this visionary entrepreneur, named Basirah, who established her own clothing and perfume business, the market opportunities she seized, the challenges she overcame, and the prospects that propelled her to success.

But that’s not all – we’ll also examplify the fragrance behind her perfumes and how well she uses colour to match clothing. This video is your ticket to discovering the all this.

