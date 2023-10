Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in company of Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso Friday bade farewell to the first batch of 150 Kano foreign scholarship beneficiaries. The…

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in company of Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso Friday bade farewell to the first batch of 150 Kano foreign scholarship beneficiaries.

The students departed for India via Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

In his farewell remark, the governor said he was building on the initiative of Kwankwaso.

