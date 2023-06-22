Many feared killed as gunmen invade Kogi community

Some gunmen have reportedly invaded Ejule town in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing residents in the process. Our correspondent learnt that the…

Some gunmen have reportedly invaded Ejule town in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing residents in the process.

Our correspondent learnt that the attack started around 3.am on Thursday. A commercial motorcyclist popularly known as okada rider, and the wife of a youth leader in the community were reportedly killed in the attack.

The okada rider was said to have been hit by a stray bullet while the woman was said to be looking for her husband when she was hit and died on the spot.

Also, a family house in the town was reported to have been set ablaze by the hoodlums.

Gunmen kidnap wife, children of overseas returnee in Kwara

Hold Tinubu accountable, IPC tells media, CSOs

“I cannot tell you the number of the dead now. Two have been identified, an okada rider and a wife of a known youth in the town have been confirmed dead as a result of the early morning attack.

“The situation is still tense, but more dead bodies are sighted on the streets. No one can go out now,” a resident told our correspondent on the telephone.

Commamder Jerry Omadara (retd), the Security Adviser to the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, confirmed the incident in an interview with Daily Trust, but said he had yet to get the details.

“Someone just drew my attention to the incident. I am yet to get the details. I will get back to you shortly,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP William Aya, did not pick up his calls when contacted.

Meanwhile, the report from the area as at 9.30am indicated that some people were indoors while others had fled the town.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...