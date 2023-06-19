PHOTOS: Jonathan, Atiku, Ibori, other Heavyweights bid Dokpesi farewell in Abuja

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan; former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former Delta state governor, James Ibori, were among the dignitaries who attended the the farewell ceremony…

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan; former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former Delta state governor, James Ibori, were among the dignitaries who attended the the farewell ceremony for the late Nigerian media icon, Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, in Abuja on Monday.

Speaking at the event organized by the family of late Dokpesi, Atiku disclosed that they had been friends for over 40 years due to his caring and commitment to develop Nigeria.

On his part, Jonathan said after he lost the 2015 election, he was deserted by those close to him but an event organised by Dokpesi motivated him to know that there is life after losing an election.

Dokpesi was a frontline media entrepreneur and Chairman Emeritus, Daar Communications, owners of AIT and Raypower FM. He died on Monday, May 29, 2023.

See photos of dignitaries at the event below:

