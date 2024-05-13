✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

PHOTOS: INEC Chair holds pre-election meeting with parties ahead of Edo, Ondo polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had convened a crucial meeting with representatives of political parties in anticipation of the upcoming…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had convened a crucial meeting with representatives of political parties in anticipation of the upcoming off-cycle elections in Edo and Ondo states.

Held at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday, the meeting was aimed at fostering collaboration and ensuring a smooth electoral process.

Among the notable attendees were the national chairmen and representatives from major parties including the APC, Labour Party, APGA, and Zenith Labour.

See photos from the meeting below:

