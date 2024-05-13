PHOTOS: INEC Chair holds pre-election meeting with parties ahead of Edo, Ondo polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had convened a crucial meeting with representatives of political parties in anticipation of the upcoming…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had convened a crucial meeting with representatives of political parties in anticipation of the upcoming off-cycle elections in Edo and Ondo states.

Held at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday, the meeting was aimed at fostering collaboration and ensuring a smooth electoral process.

Among the notable attendees were the national chairmen and representatives from major parties including the APC, Labour Party, APGA, and Zenith Labour.

