PHOTOS: In Ekweremadu’s absence, top Nigerian politicians stand by son during wedding

Prominent Nigerian politicians graced the wedding of Lloyd Ike Ekweremadu Jnr, son of former Deputy Senate President Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and his partner, Tiffany, in…

Prominent Nigerian politicians graced the wedding of Lloyd Ike Ekweremadu Jnr, son of former Deputy Senate President Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and his partner, Tiffany, in Abuja on Saturday.

Ekweremadu and his wife are currently serving jail terms after conviction for organ trafficking, but in their absence, top politicians attended the wedding of Lloyd and Tiffany at the Basilica of Grace Anglican Church, Gudu District, Abuja.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim; former Senate Presidents, David Mark and Bukola Saraki as well as the PDP governorship candidate in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, and Minister-designate, Senator David Umahi, were among the prominent Nigerians spotted at the ceremony.

See photos below:

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...