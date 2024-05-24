✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

PHOTOS: Govt House Hall Set For Sanusi’s Return

Arrangements have been made to receive the new emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhamamdu Sanusi, at a reception in Government House, Kano.

Sanusi, a former governor of the CBN, was reinstated by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on Thursday, after sacking the five emirs of the state.

At the occasion, Sanusi is expected to officially receive his appointment letter and resume work as the sole first-class Emir of the state.

See pictures below:

