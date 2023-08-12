PHOTOS: Gov Adeleke joins devotees at Osun Oshogbo festival amid jubilation

The governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has joined devotees to celebrate the annual Osun Oshogbo festival. The crowd went into a frenzy mode as…

The governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has joined devotees to celebrate the annual Osun Oshogbo festival. The crowd went into a frenzy mode as the governor got to the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove, venue of the event.

In some videos making the round as usual the governor who was formerly known as the Dancing Senator but is now the Dancing Governor thrilled the mammoth crowd with some of his dance steps. Moreso, despite the vast crowd Adeleke took time to greet and shake some of the attendees of the festival.

Speaking about the festival the governor took to his X account formerly known as Twitter) stating that as promised during his campaign he has given the Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove a facelift. He further stated that the target is toward the genuine globalization of our cultural heritage as a major building block of our economy.

He posted, “As a starting point, our administration has facelifted the Osun Groove, and we are committed to doing more. I felicitated with Kabiyesi, the Ataoja-in-Council, all the traditional leaders, and all the pillars of our cultural society.

“We were delighted to join our people for the Osun Osogbo Festival today. I stated that our administration has a tourism and cultural industry agenda. Our agenda targets genuine globalization of our cultural heritage as a major building block of our economy.”

