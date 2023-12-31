PHOTOS: Fire guts national theatre in Lagos, destroys property

Fire outbreak has a section of the National Arts Theater, Iganmu, Lagos. A statement on Sunday by Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State…

Fire outbreak has a section of the National Arts Theater, Iganmu, Lagos.

A statement on Sunday by Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said the fire was caused by gas explosion.

He said many 50kg gas cylinders and a bungalow comprising three offices were destroyed in the incident.

The statement reads, “The Agency received a distress call at 21:49hrs and activated the Lagos State Emergency Response Plan.

“The LASEMA Response Team from Onipanu arrived the incident scene at 22:00hrs record time.

“Fortunately, no lives were lost and no injuries were sustained to anyone, as a result of the incident.

“However, the fire destroyed many 50 kilograms gas cylinders, along with a bungalow comprising of three offices.

“Further, four big cows and two rams were burnt to ashes, while the affected area has been cordoned off for further investigation.

“The fire has been brought under control by joint efforts of responders; the LRT, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, and the Federal Fire Service.”

He added that the operation was conducted jointly by LASEMA Response Team, LASAMBUS, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, the Federal Fire Service, LASTMA, Nigeria Police Force and LNSC officers.

See the pictures below: