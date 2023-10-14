APPLY: FG offers AI researchers, startups N5m grant

The Federal Ministry of Communications Innovation and Digital Economy is inviting researchers and startups working in AI to apply for up to a N5m grant.…

The Federal Ministry of Communications Innovation and Digital Economy is inviting researchers and startups working in AI to apply for up to a N5m grant.

The ministry has launched the Nigeria Artificial Intelligence Research Scheme to fund 45 consortia of startups and researchers to allow them explore further opportunities to deepen their work and build a sustainable AI ecosystem in Nigeria.

The initiative is aimed at fostering a vibrant and sustainable AI ecosystem in Nigeria by providing financial support, facilitating knowledge sharing and collaboration among individuals and organisations in the AI industry.

Application

*The application opens on October 13, 2023, and ends November 15, 2023

*Applications must be submitted through the designated online channel provided below

*The proposals will be evaluated by a panel of AI experts

*Shortlisted applicants will be notified via email and invited for an interview

*Successful applicants will be notified via email

Eligibility

*Consortium that includes a start-up or technology company, Nigerian academic researcher or a foreign researcher

Must have a research proposal that aligns with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy’s AI priority areas

*The applicant must have a detailed proposal outlining the project and its potential impact on the Nigerian economy

*Must have a demonstrable track record of excellence in research or entrepreneurship

*Must be able to publish at least one peer-reviewed article within one year of receiving the grant

Selection Criteria

Grant applications will be reviewed by a panel of AI experts. The selection criteria will include:

*Novelty and originality of the research proposal

*Applicant’s track record of excellence in research or entrepreneurship

*Alignment of the research with the Ministry’s AI priority areas

*Feasibility of the project

Application closes on 15th November, 2023.

Interested candidates can click airg.nitda.gov.ng/# to apply.

