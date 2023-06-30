PHOTOS: Emir Bayero pays Sallah homage to Kano governor 

Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has paid Sallah homage to the governor of the state, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf during the traditional Hawan...

Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has paid Sallah homage to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State.

He visited the governor during the traditional Hawan Nasarawa durbar at Government House on Friday.

The durbar was attended by hundreds of well wishers who lined up on the state road to welcome the Emir.

While the governor and other dignitaries received the emir at the popular Africa house located inside government house.

The governor had visited the emir at his palace as part of the traditional Hawan Daushe celebrations, on Thursday.

Speaking at the occasion, the emir highlighted the history of the traditional durbar which strengthened ties between the Emirate council and the state government.

He appreciated the state government for the support to the Emirate, calling on the state governor to maintain the good ties between them.

Emir Bayero appreciated the governor for his rapid achievements in the state within a short period of time.

Below are pictures:

