We will soon take action on suspended Adamawa REC – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will soon take a position on the suspended Resident Electoral...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will soon take an action on the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner of Adamawa State, Hudu Ari.

INEC national commissioner for information and voter education, Festus Okoye, disclosed this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Ari stirred controversy when he announced the supplementary governorship election results in Adamawa State, while collation was ongoing.

He illegally declared Senator Aisha Dahiru Binnani as the winner of the election.

Following the development, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a probe of all the security operatives involved in the illegal act.

“In terms of the issue of the Adamawa REC, you are aware that (former) President Buhari suspended him before he left office and the police invited him to explain what happened,” Okoye said during the interview.

“I am aware that the police have concluded an investigation. In the next few weeks Nigeria will be informed of what happened. Under the law, he should be prosecuted by INEC.

“There is an interface between the Nigerian Police and INEC. The commission was informed of some of the processes and procedures. Very soon the commission will take action on the REC,” he added.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...