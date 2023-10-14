PHOTOS: Day 2 of Kano Mass Wedding

Preparations on course for the day 2 wedding ceremony of newlywed 1,700 couples in Kano State.
On Friday, Leader of the Kwankwasiyya political movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, married off the couples.
Twenty-four hours after, the couples converged on Government House, Kano, in continuation of the activicties.
Se the pictures below: