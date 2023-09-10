PHOTOS: Convoy of Bauchi First Lady Trapped in the mud

The convoy of Hajiya Aisha Bala Muhammad, Bauchi State First Lady, was trapped when she was on her way to commission a Primary Healthcare Center…

The convoy of Hajiya Aisha Bala Muhammad, Bauchi State First Lady, was trapped when she was on her way to commission a Primary Healthcare Center in the state last week.

Through her Majestic Foundation, the governor’s wife had donated the health facility to Jamadan village.

The First Lady handed the PHC to the management of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency for ownership and running.

However, it was a tug of war connecting the village as a result of bad roads. At a point, the First Lady alongside her aides alighted from the vehicle and walked a distance.

The development happened weeks after Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State was trapped on a flooded road in his state.

Following backlash, Obaseki blamed the bad state of the road on the Federal Government.

The pictures of Bauchi First Lady encounter are trending on social media, with many making reference to the Obaseki incident.

