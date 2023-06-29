✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

PHOTOS: Children celebrate Sallah at recreation centre in Abuja

Residents on Tuesday trooped to the amusement parks in the Federal Capital Territory to catch some fun as part of the sallah celebration. The eid-el-Kabir…

Residents on Tuesday trooped to the amusement parks in the Federal Capital Territory to catch some fun as part of the sallah celebration.

The eid-el-Kabir celebration has brought a lot of people, especially children, to parks to enjoy themselves and be happy.

Eid-al-Adha, also called eid-el-kabir (“Feast of the Sacrifice”) is the second and the largest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam (the other being Eid al-Fitr).

It honours the willingness of Abraham (Prophet Ibrahim) to sacrifice one of his sons, either Ishmael (Ismail) or Isaac (Ishaq), as an act of obedience to Allah’s command.

It is a joyful moment of festivity among Muslims all over the world.

Credit: Onyeka Obi

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: