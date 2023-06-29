PHOTOS: Children celebrate Sallah at recreation centre in Abuja

Residents on Tuesday trooped to the amusement parks in the Federal Capital Territory to catch some fun as part of the sallah celebration. The eid-el-Kabir…

Residents on Tuesday trooped to the amusement parks in the Federal Capital Territory to catch some fun as part of the sallah celebration.

The eid-el-Kabir celebration has brought a lot of people, especially children, to parks to enjoy themselves and be happy.

Eid-al-Adha, also called eid-el-kabir (“Feast of the Sacrifice”) is the second and the largest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam (the other being Eid al-Fitr).

It honours the willingness of Abraham (Prophet Ibrahim) to sacrifice one of his sons, either Ishmael (Ismail) or Isaac (Ishaq), as an act of obedience to Allah’s command.

It is a joyful moment of festivity among Muslims all over the world.

Credit: Onyeka Obi

